As Russia's continued aggression upon neighbouring Ukraine transcends into the tenth day of the war, a recent analysis report has revealed the reason behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's unusual walking style. As per the report, Putin's unique way of walking with a rigid leg and a right arm that remains stiff whereas his left arm swings at his side, is linked to KGB training. Researchers have suggested that Putin's walking manners could possibly be linked to weapon training he received in 1975 when he was a part of the Soviet KGB, where he rose to the ranks of lieutenant colonel before the Soviet Union broke up, reported Mirror.

"KGB operatives were instructed to keep their weapon in their right hand close to their chest and to move forward with one side, usually the left, presumably allowing subjects to draw the gun as quickly as possible when confronted with a foe," wrote researchers based in Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Researchers suspect Vladimir Putin consumes steroids

The Russian leader has also been accused of consuming steroids, muscle enhancers that purportedly made him more aggressive. Former foreign secretary Lord David Owen recently claimed that he suspects there is a change in Putin's face, which could possibly be due to the intake of steroids, used as a muscle-boosting drug.

"Look at his face. See how that has changed? He now has an oval face. People who say, "Oh, it's plastic surgery or Botox, I don't believe that at all," Lord Owen told Times Radio.

"He's on either anabolic steroids as a bodybuilder-and he's very proud of his muscles and strips to the waist and everything like that-or he's on corticosteroids," he was quoted as saying by Mirror. "It lowers your immunity and makes you more vulnerable to COVID," he claimed. Owen further added that Putin "has been in complete isolation, quite extraordinary, won't see anybody, stays miles away, tremendous pressures." He claimed that Putin's way of living "indicates that he's on steroids and probably, maybe a combination of both," as consumption of steroids can increase a person's aggression.

The research group also found the same strange gait in Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, two former defence ministers, and a military commander named Anatoly Sidorov. This unique way of walking could be the result of KGB training.

