Sean Penn Escapes Ukraine On Foot; Walks Miles Towards Polish Border; Shares Picture

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has been escalating with every passing day. Russia is currently targeting Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine. Amidst the ongoing crisis, Hollywood star Sean Penn was working on a documentary in the war-hit country. However, on Monday, March 1, he had to leave the country by walking miles towards the Polish border as he and his two colleagues abandoned their car.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sean Penn recently shared a picture of him walking with his luggage on a road. In the Tweet, the actor revealed he walked miles with his two colleagues to reach the Polish border as they abandoned their car. He further revealed most of the cars carried women and children. He wrote, "Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."

Reportedly, Sean Penn was working on a documentary produced by VICE about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. As per Deadline, the actor also attended a press briefing in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on February 25 and issued a powerful statement. The actor condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions.

He also shared his statement via Twitter, which read, "Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle." "Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost," he added.

More about Sean Penn's documentary on Ukraine

Sean Penn's documentary is a Vice Studio production, which is being made in association with Vice World News and Endeavor Content. He last flew to Ukraine in November 2021 and began preparing by visiting the country's military. He did not immediately flee Ukraine after the crisis began but continued to shoot amidst the hostile situation until March 1.

Image: AP/Twitter/@SeanPenn