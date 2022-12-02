Seized Russian Docs Reveal Moscow's 10-day Plan To Annex Ukraine & Kill Top Leaders

In the latest update on the Ukraine-Russia war, the details of Moscow's pre-invasion plan for Ukraine have surfaced which was revealed by a British defense and security think tank. This revelation was based on the Captured Russian documents which were undersigned by Vladimir Putin. Kremlin had planned to not only take over and annex Ukraine but also to kill Ukrainian leaders, as per the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies (RUSI).

Only selected Russian Officials were aware of this ten-day full-scale plan, stated the British Army think tank. According to RUSI, Russian intelligence had listed some of the important Ukrainian leaders, reported Sky News. Further, the defense and security think tank, UK, told that the list was divided into four categories:

Those who should be killed

Those in need of suppression and intimidation

Those who are considered neutral should be encouraged to collaborate

Those prepared to collaborate.

Russia's 10-day plan revealed

The Uk think tank also shared that Russian Officials planned to register the exact number population by scanning through door-to-door sweeps and filtration camps. Kremlin had planned the coerced cooperation of regional governors and local authorities with the Federal Security Service (FSB) which was ordered to capture local officials, reported Sky News. Russia's ten-day plan targeted Ukraine's power stations, airfields, the central bank, parliament, and water supplies. The revealed report by RUSI further said that Russia's 10-day plan of invasion with a massive missile and airstrike campaign was adopted as Russia appeared to assume that Ukrainian government officials would "either flee or be captured as a result of the speed of the invasion". According to Ukraine's intelligence community, it is believed that Russia had planned to use Belarusian airborne units to capture the Rivne and Khmelnytsky nuclear power plants. Whereas, did not target critical infrastructure such as power stations and railways as they were crucial for the plan to occupy and annex Ukraine.