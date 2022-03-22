Serbia Refuses To Levy Sanctions On Russia; 'Will Never Be Part Of Anti-Russian Hysteria'

Serbia has refused to slap sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Serbia's Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin on Tuesday said that Belgrade will not impose sanctions or join Western "hysteria" against Moscow.

Vulin said, "Serbia will never be part of the anti-Russian hysteria in which the property of Russian citizens and the property of the Russian Federation is stolen, just as we will not ban Russian media."

The Balkan nation is a staunch Russian ally, though it has condemned its invasion of Ukraine. Serbia is seeking European Union membership but it is the only European county that has refused to hit the Kremlin with sanctions.

Serbia to not join NATO

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Monday had said that the Balkan country will not join NATO because it cannot forget the children who were killed in the 1999 conflict when the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation bombarded the former Yugoslavian state.

Earlier, he had stated that Serbia will not join the intergovernmental military alliance and will instead defend its own terrain and airspace. The President said that they have enough soldiers to protect their children and future generations.

Previously, Vucic had also stated that if his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemns NATO's bombing against Serbia in 1999, then he will condemn Russia.

Zelenskyy asserts any 'historic' compromise with Russia will go through referendum

Zelenskyy on Tuesday stated that any 'historic' compromise with Russia during peace talks will be submitted through a referendum in Ukraine. He asserted that people will have their say on any compromise mentioned by Moscow.

"I explained to our groups participating in talks that when they are discussing changes that can be historic, we can't avoid it and we will come to a referendum. People will have to say and give an answer to this or that form of compromise that you mentioned. What kind of formats will it be, it's the subject of discussion and understanding," Zelenskyy said.