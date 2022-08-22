'Serbia To Be Without Russian Oil From November 1': President Aleksander Vucic

Serbian President Aleksander Vucic has said that Belgrade will not be able to import Russian oil from November 1. According to the President, there will be no oil for Serbia from November due to the restrictions imposed against Russia, Novinite reported.

"What are we going to do with electricity, oil? From November 1, there will be no Russian oil for us, we will be under sanctions” (due to restrictions on supplies from Russia), Vucic said in an address to the citizens. Russian oil is received by Serbia through tankers in the Adriatic Sea and then by pipeline through Croatia.

Earlier in June, Aleksander Vucic had stated that Serbia needed to find an alternative to Russian oil due to European Union's sanctions against oil tanker deliveries from Russia. He had hinted that Serbia could only receive the oil from the JANAF Adriatic pipeline from the port of Omisalj in Croatia.

Previously, Vuvic said that Serbia will not be able to import Russian oil due to the sanctions imposed by the EU against Russia. Aleksander Vucic emphasised that other alternatives like buying oil from Iraq will be more expensive than purchasing Russian oil and it could lead to a loss of 600 million dollars (Rs 47,94,78,00,000) a year. In July, Aleksander Vucic had also suggested that Serbia could sign an agreement with Russia to take over the NIS "if necessary" during the sanctions.

In June, EU Council adopted the sixth package of sanctions, which bans the purchase and import of crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia. The restrictions will come into effect within six months for crude oil and within eight months for other refined petroleum products. According to a press release issued by the EU, temporary exemptions from the embargo have been given for imports of crude oil by pipeline for those EU nations who have no other alternative due to their geographic situation.

Russian oil supply to Slovakia resumes

Meanwhile, the oil supply from Russia to several European countries restarted on August 10 after the issue over payments for imports was resolved, Slovakia's Economy Minister Richard Sulik said. Richard Sulik in a Facebook post announced that the oil has reached Slovakia, according to AP. Russian state pipeline operator Transneft on Tuesday, August 9, said that the oil shipments via the southern branch of the Druzhba have been halted. The pipeline operator blamed EU sanctions for the halt of the oil supply. It further added that the supply of oil continues to operate from Belarus to Poland and Germany.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP

