Serbia To Re-introduce Mandatory Military Service For Men; President Makes 90-day Proposal

In a major development, Serbian President Alexander Vucic proposed mandatory military services for men in the country. According to a report by Perild, the President has proposed compulsory military service for at least 90 days. Earlier, it was speculated that the President would propose mandatory military service for at least six months or for a year.

As per the proposed idea, this would make the youngsters more loyal and mature. "My proposal will be to introduce compulsory military service lasting 90 days in the next period. It is not six months, not 365 days. This is how men become mature, learn what patriotism is, what duty is," Perild quoted the minister as saying.

However, he stressed that the country will maintain its neutrality and added Serbia will not join the NATO alliance. "Serbia will remain military-neutral. Our desire is to be the only country that is not a member of NATO, and we will adhere to this policy," added the President.

The President said he cannot forget the children who were killed in the 1999 conflict when the military alliance bombarded the former Yugoslavian state. Irrespective of its claim, it has "secretly" received a set of sophisticated Chinese anti-aircraft systems last month. According to multiple media reports, at least six Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport planes landed at Belgrade’s civilian airport.

Serbia's action does not match its promise

As per the military experts, these transport planes reportedly carry HQ-22 surface-to-air missile systems which will be inducted into the Serbian military. Notably, Serbia is an ally of Russia and the delivery of the lethal weapons at this crucial period raised eyebrows over the intention of the Serbian military.

The purchase of lethal weapons came despite a staunch warning from the Western nations. The purchase triggered fear among the defence experts as they assume that China's move could encourage the Balkan country towards another war, especially against its former province of Kosovo which proclaimed independence in 2008.

Image: @sns_srbija/Twitter