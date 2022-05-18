The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, on Wednesday, met the new Ambassador of Ukraine, Volodymyr Tolkach, and assured him to provide all possible aid to the war-ravaged country. He said that the Balkans country will take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

While speaking with the newly appointed ambassador, he expressed regret over the current situation in Ukraine and informed him about the position of the Serbian government and the National Security Council. The Serbian President said that he always respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine as per the basic principles of international law contained in the Charter of the United Nations.

Further, he said that the Balkan nation has been providing the best conditions for the refugees arriving in the country since the beginning of the war. Further, he promised the ambassador to provide all residence rights and work permits to the Ukrainian refugees, in accordance with European Union rules.

"Vucic said Serbia would take part in rebuilding cities in Ukraine. He stressed that Serbia and Ukraine have opportunities to develop cooperation in various areas of mutual interest, and stressed the need to continue working to strengthen economic relations as soon as the situation allows," according to the press statement released by President's office.

Serbian President takes a different stance from that of his Interior minister

It is worth mentioning that Serbia had voted in favour of UN resolutions that condemn the Russian bloodbath in Ukraine. However, it has yet to impose sanctions on Russia for its unlawful action against Kyiv. In April, Serbia's interior minister Aleksandar Vulin affirmed that Belgrade will not impose sanctions or join western "hysteria" against Moscow.

He emphasised that Serbia will never be a part of the anti-Russian hysteria in which the properties of Russian citizens and the Russian Federation are seized.

The Balkan nation is a staunch Russian ally, though it has condemned Putin's invasion of Ukraine. "We are an old, ancient, historical nation that chooses its friends. Russia is our friend," Vulin stressed.

Earlier in April, while addressing a presser, the Serbian President made it clear that his country has no intention of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

Image: AP