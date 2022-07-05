Sergei Lavrov Slams Expulsion Of 70 Russian Envoys From Bulgaria, Vows To Hit Back

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday lashed out at Bulgaria for the unexplained mass expulsion of 70 Russian diplomats, hindering functions in the embassy. Lavrov claimed that Sofia was under pressure by the US to expel the employees from the Russian embassy. He added, that the unprecedented dismissal of the diplomatic staff largely impacted the normal day-to-day operation of the embassy.

"The people whom Bulgaria illegally expelled, declared persona non grata, they, most of them, ensured the vital activity of our diplomatic missions," Lavrov said, as quoted by Anadolu News Agency.

"Now, after this completely illegal escapade, according to the assessment of the Foreign Ministry (of Russia), the embassy is not able to work normally. Naturally, we will reciprocate with our Bulgarian colleagues," he added.

The Russian FM emphasised that a comprehensive assessment of the unforeseen ouster of the diplomats came after intense pressure from the US. He added, "This is not an independent decision of the acting (Bulgarian) prime minister, who has an absolutely open, unambiguous pro-American orientation, and is ready to fulfil any wishes of his sovereign," Anadolu News reported. Lavrov stressed that the (Russian) embassy (in Bulgaria) "will not be able to work normally, in fact almost from now on" following the mass expulsion.

Bulgaria removes 70 Russian embassy staff over allegations of espionage

Bulgaria declared as many as 70 Russian diplomats and asked to vacate Moscow's embassy in Sofia by July 4. Bulgaria's outgoing PM Kiril Petkov on June 28 announced that "On Sunday, we expect a full plane with 70 seats to hear off back to Moscow," Politico reported. Petkov complained that the Russian embassy staff was to be removed as many of them "were spies using diplomatic cover." He also accused the Russian employees of interfering in Bulgaria's domestic affairs. Petkov claimed that the Bulgarian mafia colluded with Moscow to topple him in a no-confidence motion last week.

Russia vows to 'reciprocate' against Bulgaria's move

Lavrov on Sunday said that Bulgaria's move effectively impacted the ties between Sofia and Moscow. He underlined, "the wishes of the sovereign are to kill the historical memories in Bulgaria. To destroy the foundation of relations that have been hardened in the joint struggle for independence, and many other situations in recent history," Lavrov said. "Naturally, we will reciprocate our Bulgarian colleagues," Lavrov said during the press conference in Moscow, as quoted by Sputnik.

He went on to slam the US, accusing them of trying to "kill" the historical memory of other people in the Balkans.

(Image: AP)