Shelling Hits Kindergarten In East-Ukraine, US Accuses Russia Of Violating Minsk Agreement

As tensions between Moscow and Kyiv continue to remain on the brink, Russia has increased shelling in a sign to bolster its aggressive approach towards its neighbouring ex-Soviet nation. On Thursday, Russia's cannonade in the Ukraine government-controlled Stanytsia Luhanska in the Donbas region hit a nursery school and injured two teachers, the US embassy in Kyiv said in a Twitter post. The attack injured two teachers and knocked the village out of power.

"This attack, with so many others, is a heinous violation of Minsk Agreement and again demonstrates Russia's disregard for Ukrainian civilians on both sides of the line of contact," the US embassy in Kyiv said in its Tweet.

Russia's shelling of Stanytsia Luhanska in Ukrainian government-controlled territory in Donbas hit a kindergarten, injured two teachers, and knocked out power in the village. The aggressor in Donbas is clear - Russia. (1/2) — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) February 17, 2022

It is to mention that the Minsk Agreement was signed by Ukraine, Russia and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and Russia-backed separatist leaders in September 2014, after Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula. The 12-point ceasefire deal included the withdrawal of heavy weapons and prisoner exchanges by the Moscow-supported rebel groups. The second deal was signed in February 2015, which was upgraded to 13-point and mediated by France and Germany.

Russia-backed forces hit nursery school in East Ukraine

Tensions in the eastern European borders dramatically rose after Russian-backed separatist forces launched artillery attacks across the frontlines, hitting a nursery and injuring three. The attack blew a hole through the wall of the pre-school just as the day began on Thursday. Videos surfaced on social media showing debris and masonry scattered over the play area, the Guardian reported.

The explosion led to the billowing of smoke and dust. The premise was filled with shattered glass, and teachers and security were left with concussions due to the intensity of the attack. According to The Guardian, at least 32 shells landed on the city, injuring a serviceman and disrupting electric supplies.

Russia claims to pull back troops from Donbas, West disagrees

The incident comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday during a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz claimed that Moscow has withdrawn forces from the frontline Donbas region. However, Ukraine and the West have refused to agree to President Putin, saying that there were no signs of de-escalation in the wake of escalated shelling.

It is to mention that the developments come amid the Russia-Ukraine standoff, which continued from 2014. However, the rift between the ex-Soviet nations widened after Moscow intensified troop build-up along the eastern European borders, sparking fears of an imminent attack. Nevertheless, Kremlin has denied all accusations of attack, saying the movement is a part of its routine military exercises in its territory and poses no threat to Ukrainian sovereignty.

(Image: AP)