'Signs Reveal Russia Requested Lethal Aid From China,' Says NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg

In his annual report for 2022, Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, stated that the military alliance has detected indications that Russia has approached China for lethal aid. While Stoltenberg could not confirm that China has already delivered lethal weapons to Russia, he did reveal that there were signs that the request had been made and was being considered by Chinese authorities, as per a report from CNN. The announcement coincides with the arrival of Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, in Russia for a high-profile visit, during which he met with President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin is playing host to yet another meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Despite the lack of details regarding the agenda, it is worth noting that China published a 12-point peace plan for resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine just a few weeks ago. Meanwhile, at a press conference held at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated his organisation's stance against China providing lethal aid to Russia. Stoltenberg argued that such support would only serve to prolong an illegal war and support Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine. He also observed that the meeting between Putin and Xi was part of a "pattern" that demonstrated how China and Russia are growing ever closer in their relationship.

Stoltenberg urges China to comprehend Ukraine's perspective

Stoltenberg, whilst responding to a reporter's inquiry regarding China's proposed peace plan, emphasised that Ukraine must determine the acceptable conditions for a peaceful resolution. Stoltenberg urged China to comprehend Ukraine's perspective and directly engage with President Zelenskyy if it desires a genuine commitment to peace. Furthermore, Stoltenberg noted that China has failed to condemn Russia's unlawful warfare against Ukraine. Despite this, Stoltenberg expressed his willingness to welcome any initiative or plan that could lead to equitable and enduring peace.