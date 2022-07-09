Signs Saying 'Alaska Is Ours' Spotted In Russian City Post Putin Ally's Claims On US State

In the latest shocking development amid the Russia-Ukraine war, a sign reading “Alaska is ours” was seen erected in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ally argued that Kremlin could claim Alaska. The US state of Alaska was sold to America in 1867 and the image of the billboard of Russians claiming that it is theirs has been doing rounds on social media like a wildfire. One of the netizens wrote, “They’ve [Russians] gone totally mad” especially as the war in Ukraine continues unabated for day 136.

A Newsweek report stated that an array of billboards with similar slogans were spotted in the Siberian city which surprised the residents. However, earlier this week, Putin’s key ally and State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin suggested that Russia could "take back" Alaska in retaliation to the US sanctions imposed on Russia over the Moscow-Kyiv war. The US media outlet stated that even though the signs appeared after Russian officials’ remarks, the billboards do not appear to have been placed by Kremlin.

Billboards with the slogan “Alaska is ours!” started appearing in the Russian Federation. This one is in Krasnoyarsk.



photo: Vladimir Vladimirov pic.twitter.com/Q9Hj6gYDfA — Michael MacKay (@mhmck) July 7, 2022

Krasnoyarsk company claimed responsibility for signs

The spokesperson for a Krasnoyarsk company named ‘Alaska’ which manufactures trailers claimed the responsibility for the billboards in comments to local news agency NGS24. The company’s official went on to explain that the company’s director was “very patriotic” and had “decided to show that we are for patriotism” with such boards across the city. The image of the sign was even shared by Russian media watcher Dr. Ian Garner who stated, “they’ve gone totally mad”.

“Alaska is Ours!” As spotted in Krasnoyarsk. They’ve gone totally mad. pic.twitter.com/JoHCs5qZOO — Dr. Ian Garner (@irgarner) July 7, 2022

Earlier, according to Moscow Times, Volodin, along with another top Russian official, had warned that sanctions imposed by the United States and other Western nations could lead to a direct armed conflict with Russia which would include a potential invasion of Alaska. During a State Duma session, Volodin said, “Let America always remember: there's a piece of territory, Alaska…When they try to manage our resources abroad, let them think before they act that we, too, have something to take back”, as per the report. Moreover, the deputy speaker of the State Duma, Pyotr Tolstoy also suggested a “referendum” should be held for Alaskan residents to vote about joining Russia.

Image: AP/Twitter