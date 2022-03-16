Amid the Russia-led full-fledged invasion of Ukraine, Singapore has urged China to mediate peace between both sides and voice support for Ukraine, given its dynamics with Moscow and stature in the international community. Since the inception of the war on Ukraine on February 24, the international community has not refrained from calling out complacency and dubious stand on the part of the other, while coming forth in absolute support of Kyiv and against the Kremlin-led military offensives.

Outpouring solidarity with Ukrainians at present, countries have not only penalised Moscow by declaring sanctions on the Vladimir Putin-led regime but instigated other countries to come in support of Kyiv and Ukrainians.

As per reports, Singapore has urged China to make use of its 'enormous influence' on Russia to end the war on Ukraine. A week after Singapore slapped penalties on the Russian Central Bank as well as a number of other Russian banks. The Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) had stated that the sanctions will also include a prohibition on the export of certain goods to Russia, such as electronics, computers, and military hardware.

Singapore will impose sanctions and restrictions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.



On the other hand, China is caught up with pinning the onus on the United States and has asked the Joe Biden-led country to 'deeply reflect' on the role Washington has played in the development of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. On Tuesday, the Deputy Director of the Foreign Ministry Information Department of China, Zhao Lijian while speaking to media said that the Western country should make tangible efforts to ease the situation in Ukraine.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, "The US should deeply reflect on the role it has played in the development of the Ukraine crisis and make tangible efforts to ease the situation in Ukraine."

Russia-Ukraine war

On the pretext of carrying out a 'special military operation' in Ukraine and the autonomous region of Donetsk, comprising rebel regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, Russian President Putin launched the said mission on February 24. Also, while reports of heavy shelling and explosions rocked Ukraine, Putin continued to brush his violent vision under the carpet. Despite aiming missiles at residential complexes and gritty visuals of heavy civilian casualties across Kyiv, the Kremlin asserted that its main objective was to put Ukrainian military infrastructure 'out of operation'.

While the Russia-led invasion of Ukraine has entered its Day 21 on Wednesday, the Ukrainian forces have put forth a fierce resistance against Putin's advances. The UN said over 3 million have now fled Ukraine, while the West has imposed numerous sanctions on Russia, particularly on wealthy business leaders and associates of the Kremlin, referred to as Russian oligarchs.