Slovak Economy Min Sulik Asserts Country Willing To Pay For Russian Gas Supplies In Rubles

In a key development, Slovakian Economy Minister Richard Sulik, on Sunday, April 3, stated that Bratislava cannot give up Russian gas. According to a report by ANI, the Economy minister further underlined that if required, Slovakia is willing to pay for gas supplies in rubles.

It is pertinent to note that the statement by the Slovakian Minister comes days after Russian President Putin on Thursday signed a decree prescribing that all contracts for gas supplies with companies registered in 'unfriendly' nations should be settled only in rubles starting April 1.

Richard Sulik also expressed his willingness to pay for Russian gases in rubles if and when the situation demands. Calling his decision pragmatic, the Economy Minister told Slovak media, “The [Russian] gas supplies cannot be stopped. So, although this might sound too pragmatic for some, if there is a condition to pay [for Russian gas] in rubles, we will pay in rubles," reported ANI.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bratislava purchases roughly 85% of its gas from Russia, and while diversification of supplies would be beneficial for the country in the long run, it would take several years to reach that place, according to the minister.

Furthermore, the minister estimated that Europe has around six weeks to resolve the ongoing pay dispute surrounding Russian gas deliveries, according to ANI. "I'm willing to work together to find a common solution," he said, expressing his openness to collaborating. "I believe that we should all work together within the European Union to find a common solution to this problem. We cannot, however, be deprived of gas," he further added.

Slovakia working hard to lower energy dependency on Russia, says Sulik

Earlier, Richard Sulik had stated that Slovakia is working hard to lower its energy reliance on Russia, with increasing LNG deliveries being one of the solutions adopted by them. Sulik also stated that SPP, a gas business entity, had paid its March invoice for Russian deliveries in euros, according to the contract.

Russia’s request to be paid in rubles

Sulik further noted that the ministry analyses the situation with Russian gas and oil supplies on a daily basis and takes efforts to ensure that Slovakia does not experience a gas or oil shortage, according to News am. Work on the gas hookup with Poland is nearing completion, the minister further added.

It should be noted here that Russia, which is subject to broad Western economic sanctions as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, has stated that it prefers to be paid in rubles in the future.