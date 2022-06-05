Spain Agrees To Supply German-made Leopard Anti-aircraft Missile Systems To Kyiv: Report

A day after the Swiss government granted permission to Italy and Germany to export Swiss-made war equipment to Ukraine, a similar order was issued by Spain on Saturday. Spanish newspaper El Pais reported, quoting sources, that Spain agreed to deliver German-made Leopard anti-aircraft missile systems and battle tanks to the war-ravaged nation. Notably, until now, Spain has delivered ammunition, personal protective equipment and light weapons. However, this time, the Spanish government agreed to deliver heavy weapons to Kyiv.

"We are talking about tanks of a relatively old model – Germany sold them to Spain back in 1995," the source told the Spanish daily. It claimed around 40 units of these combat vehicles will be repaired and then transferred to Ukraine.

Currently, the delivery of a battery of short-range anti-aircraft missile systems - Shorad Aspide - is being prepared. Besides, Spain will also provide training to the Ukrainian military in handling these battle tanks. "The training, according to the sources consulted, would initially take place in Latvia, where the Spanish Army has deployed a contingent of 500 soldiers with six Leopard 2E tanks, within the framework of NATO's Enhanced Advanced Presence (EFP) operation," reported the Spanish daily. However, the report has not been confirmed by the Spanish government.

Switzerland govt allows Germany, Italy to supply parts of military equipment to Ukraine

Earlier on Saturday, the Switzerland government allowed the supply of parts for military equipment to war-ravaged Ukraine. According to a statement released by the Switzerland Federal Council, it has approved two requests by Swiss companies to export war materiel supplies in the form of individual parts and assembly packages to defence companies in Germany and Italy.

As per the release, one of the requests concerns components for hand-held anti-tank weapons, the other for anti-aircraft weapons components. "With both requests, there is a risk that some of the components could be incorporated into war materiel abroad that could then be passed on to Ukraine," it said.

Notably, Friday, June 3, marked the 100th day of the ongoing war. Ever since the onset of the conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his counterparts from other countries have been pitching their voices at several international platforms for the supply of advanced weapons to their country. Earlier in May, President Zelenskyy, during his "signature style" of addressing his country, had said there was no way to win the war except the Ukrainian soldiers being given more advanced weapons that could deter the aggression of Russian forces.

