Spain To Supply 200 Tons Of Ammunition To Ukraine As Russia Escalates Attack: Report

Amid the relentless war in Eastern Europe, which is showing no signs of subsiding anytime soon, Spain has decided to send ammunition to Ukraine to fight the Russian aggression. On Thursday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Kyiv where he announced to provide 200 tons of ammunition and material to war-torn Ukraine, CGTN News reported. Spanish Prime Minister along with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Spanish Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that the three leaders will hold a joint press conference in Kyiv later on the day. Earlier this week, the Spanish PMO stated that the Prime Minister will visit Ukraine following the visits of other European leaders, but did not specify a specific date citing security reasons. The Spanish and Danish Prime Ministers followed in the footsteps of numerous other European leaders who have visited Ukraine to demonstrate their support, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell.

Spain expels over 25 Russian diplomats & embassy staff

Earlier this month, Spain also decided to expel over 25 Russian diplomats and embassy staff from Madrid. The decision to expel Russian diplomats was announced by Spanish Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, who cited a threat to the country's interests and security as the reason. Spain has joined other European Union countries such as Germany and France, as well as a number of Western countries, in announcing such directives after the Bucha massacre.

US provides five planes to Ukraine

It is significant to mention here that the United States has also provided additional military assistance to Ukraine. Speaking at a regular press briefing, White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki informed that the US has sent five planes to war-torn Ukraine with military supplies and that more weapon deliveries are on the way. She went on to say that the flights arrived a few days ago and another half-dozen planes with military equipment would be shipped soon.