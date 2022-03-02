Spain To Supply Offensive Military Weapons To Ukraine As Russia Escalates Attack

As Russia continues its military offensive in Ukraine, other countries are prompted to come forward in support of Kyiv. Many countries like the US and UK have already sent military aid to Ukraine, now Spain has also decided to help the war-torn country. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated on Wednesday that the Spanish government will send "offensive military material" to Ukraine independently, which will be separate from the assistance sent by the European Union, as per Sur in English.

Pedro Sánchez delcared that Spain will supply offensive military material to the Ukrainian resistance since he saw that there were people who were questioning the government's commitment. However, the Spanish Prime Minister made it clear that neither Spain nor NATO will deploy troops to the region. Sánchez also stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is a ruthless attempt to halt the European space founded on ideals directly opposed to the authoritarianism that he represents.

Spain has already sent 20 tonnes of medical and military supplies to Ukraine

Spain has already dispatched 20 tonnes of medical and military supplies to Ukraine. Last week, two planes flew from Madrid to Poland, from where the material was transported to Ukraine by land, according to the Local. Before today, Spain had stated that it would only send military help as part of a larger package presented by the European Union on Sunday.

The news comes only one day after Spain said that it will send 150 more troops to Latvia as part of a larger NATO build-up in the Baltic region. The alliance's enhanced forward presence battlegroup in Latvia now includes 350 troops from the country. So far, the US, Canada, and over a dozen European countries have replied to Ukrainian requests for military assistance.

Spain closes its airspace for Russia

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Spanish Ministry of Transport announced that Spanish airspace will be closed to Russian flights stating that they would continue to block its air space to Russian planes, according to CNN. Countries like Germany, Italy, France, and Canada have already closed their airspace to Russian aircraft this weekend.