Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Says Ukraine Needs More Drones To Fight Off Russian Invasion

The world has been hoping for a quick resolution to the Russia-Ukraine situation for several months now. Several Ukrainians have left their country in search of safety as the Russian army's attacks intensify every day. Many businesses and well-known people are stepping forward to help the Ukrainian refugees who are looking for shelter in nearby nations and recently, Star Wars star Mark Hamill was made an ambassador to the United24 project.

United24 programme raises money for doctors to procure medical supplies for the front lines. The project, started by President Volodymyr Zelensky, raised more than $180 million across 110 countries during its first four months of operations. In addition to Mark Hamill, Barbra Streisand, Liev Schreiber, Imagine Dragons, tennis player Elina Svitolina, soccer player Andriy Shevchenko, and Balenciaga creative director Demna, the actor joins other well-known personalities who are supporting the cause.

Mark Hamill says Ukraine needs more drones to fight off the Russian invasion

Now, as an ambassador to the United24 project, Mark Hamill recently stated that Ukraine needs more drones to fight off the Russian invasion. In a conversation with BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, Hamill told that he discussed parallels with the cult films and the current war in Ukraine with Zelensky.

"[Zelenskiy] did reference the movies and it’s not hard to understand why. I mean, Star Wars was always a fairytale for children and fairytales are morality tales of good versus evil, where good is clearly defined, evil is clearly defined, and it’s not hard to extrapolate an evil empire with Russia invading a sovereign nation," he further noted.

Stating that Ukraine needs drones, Mark Hamill said, "They have some drones, but not nearly as many as the Russians." Mark even praised Zelensky and paid tribute to him, saying, "I was really fascinated with this man... because he’s been absolutely heroic. And the Ukrainian people have been inspirational. He’s an amazing man." Further talking about the United24 project, Hamill said that the project was a chance to use the popularity of the films for good, adding, "I feel a great responsibility to try and do everything I can to further the Ukrainian cause."

