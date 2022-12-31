'Stay In Shelter': Kyiv Mayor Alerts Citizens As Explosions Heard In Ukraine's Capital

Multiple explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, as the war between the neighbouring countries continues to escalate.

Following the blasts, Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klischko warned the citizens of Kyiv to "stay in shelters". The warning was issued by the Kyiv mayor on his Telegram account after air raid sirens were heard across Ukraine.

Russia launches fresh strikes on Ukrainian capital

This comes after Russia launched one of the largest air strikes since the beginning of the war. Earlier, embattled Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, intended to seize key eastern regions by the end of the year. During his daily nightly address, Zelenskyy stated that no matter what Russian forces plan to do, Ukraine will continue to fight against its oppressors. He vowed that Ukrainians "will survive" the ongoing battle even if the enemy tries to push Ukraine into the dark.

"There are two days left in this year. Perhaps the enemy will try once again to make us celebrate the New Year in the dark," he further added, noting that Russian invaders are planning to make Ukrainians suffer with the next strikes, but "we will drive them out."

Image: AP