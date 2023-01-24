Storing Missiles And Ammunition In Nuclear Plants? Ukraine Responds To Claims

The Western countries are arming Ukraine with advanced weapons so that it can continue to fight and defend itself against Russia. According to Russian media, citing the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, the Ukrainian Forces are storing these Western-provided missiles and ammunition in nuclear power plants.

According to the Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, they have received reliable data that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are "storing weapons and ammunition provided by the West on the territories of nuclear power plants in Ukraine" to provoke a Russian military strike, the RT reported.

Adding further, Naryshkin stated that the armaments include rockets for US-made HIMARS launchers and missiles used by foreign air defence systems and “large-calibre artillery shells”.

The Ukrainian military command hides ammunition depots behind nuclear reactors and if a large-scale detonation of warehouses and destruction of nuclear power plant happens due to another "stray" Ukraine air defence missile then such tragedy can always be blamed on Moscow, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said, according to RT.

Ukraine denies storing weapons in nuclear power plant territory

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has rejected the claims of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service that Ukraine is storing weapons at the Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

Taking to Twitter, Podolyak said, "Ukraine has never stored any weapons on the "NPP territory", as falsely "claimed" by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (Naryshkin). On the contrary, RF seized the ZNPP & keeps its military there."

He said that his country is "always open to inspecting bodies" including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Podolyak accused Russia of lying and stated that Moscow's lies "are aimed to justify their provocation".