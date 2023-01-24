Last Updated:

Storing Missiles And Ammunition In Nuclear Plants? Ukraine Responds To Claims

According to Russian media, citing Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, the Ukrainian Forces are storing the Western-provided weapons in nuclear power plants.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Ukraine

The Western countries are arming Ukraine with advanced weapons so that it can continue to fight and defend itself against Russia. (Image: AP)


The Western countries are arming Ukraine with advanced weapons so that it can continue to fight and defend itself against Russia. According to Russian media, citing the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, the Ukrainian Forces are storing these Western-provided missiles and ammunition in nuclear power plants.

According to the Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, they have received reliable data that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are "storing weapons and ammunition provided by the West on the territories of nuclear power plants in Ukraine" to provoke a Russian military strike, the RT reported.

Adding further, Naryshkin stated that the armaments include rockets for US-made HIMARS launchers and missiles used by foreign air defence systems and “large-calibre artillery shells”.

The Ukrainian military command hides ammunition depots behind nuclear reactors and if a large-scale detonation of warehouses and destruction of nuclear power plant happens due to another "stray" Ukraine air defence missile then such tragedy can always be blamed on Moscow, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said, according to RT.

Ukraine denies storing weapons in nuclear power plant territory

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has rejected the claims of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service that Ukraine is storing weapons at the Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

Taking to Twitter, Podolyak said, "Ukraine has never stored any weapons on the "NPP territory", as falsely "claimed" by Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (Naryshkin). On the contrary, RF seized the ZNPP & keeps its military there."

READ | US claims Germany waiting for Washington to kickstart tanks supply to Ukraine

He said that his country is "always open to inspecting bodies" including the International Atomic Energy Agency  (IAEA). Podolyak accused Russia of lying and stated that Moscow's lies "are aimed to justify their provocation".

READ | EU to explore plans of channeling confiscated Russian assets towards rebuilding Ukraine
READ | Poland to ask Germany for go-ahead to send tanks to Ukraine
READ | Russia's Lavrov says West prevented negotiations to end Ukraine war
READ | A look at Leopard 2 tanks that could soon be sent to Ukraine
First Published:
COMMENT