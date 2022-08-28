Suspected Russian Informant Charged In Kharkiv For Spying On Ukraine Amid The Ongoing War

Ukraine on Saturday charged a 43-year-old resident of the village Slatyne for allegedly spying on Ukraine for the invading Russian troops as the war intensified in the Kharkiv Oblast. In a telegram post, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the man passed on the sensitive information to the Russians during the occupation of the village via a Telegram bot. Further, the office informed, that he started sharing with them the positions of Ukraine’s military. He committed the crime of spying beginning the month of March and continued through to August.

On June 21, the man who hasn't been identified with the name sent the Russian troops to the location of Ukrainian forces in the village of Bezruky. This led to significant losses on the Ukrainian side as Russian soldiers struck the location with heavy bombardment. The man was identified as a traitor and a spy after he moved to Kharkiv, in search of a safer refuge to stay away from the front line. He now faces 12 years in prison – the maximum sentence expected under the Ukrainian legal system for sharing information such as the location of Ukraine's forces with Russia, according to The Kyiv Independent.

Russia claims to have killed 100 foreign mercenaries in Kharkiv

Russian Aerospace forces have claimed that it killed over 100 foreign legion soldiers who hailed from Poland and Germany and wounded over 50 at a temporary deployment point in the Kharkiv region. In a statement, the Russian Defence Ministry said that Russian forces conducted a series of strikes on Ukrainian forces in the Kherson and Donetsk regions in eastern Donbass to take out Ukraine's foreign mercenaries, a claim that was denied by Kyiv.