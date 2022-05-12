Sweden Likely To Submit Application For NATO Membership On May 16: Report

As Russia is continuously attacking Ukraine since February 24, the northern neighbours of the Russian Federation, Sweden and Finland are seeking NATO membership to combat any future Russian aggression. As per reports by Swedish newspaper Expressen, Sweden might apply for NATO membership on Monday, May 16.

The country's Social Democratic Party will meet in an extra session on Sunday, May 15, to discuss the situation. The leadership has stated that the party's decision is still up in the air, but all assessors currently believe that a clear yes will be delivered on Sunday and the next day, on Monday, May 16 at 10.30 am, an extra-parliamentary debate on the security policy analysis will take place. The notification of submitting a membership application will be made immediately following the meeting, assuming nothing unexpected happens.

It is expected that the NATO application will be filed immediately following the meeting

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will convene an extra government meeting later on Monday, where the historic decision will be taken, according to the Expressen report. It is expected that the NATO application will be filed immediately following the meeting. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is claimed to have spent several weeks preparing the application, which should now be ready. The security policy analysis committee, which includes representatives from all legislative parties, will give its report tomorrow morning during a news conference.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, May 17, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö will pay a two-day state visit to Sweden, where he will have "bilateral conversations" with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, among other things. Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin and President Niinistö issued a press release earlier today (May 12), indicating that they support Finnish NATO membership and that Finland must submit an application as soon as possible.

Russia warns Finland and Sweden against joining NATO

However, Russia has issued a warning to both Finland and Sweden about its willingness to join NATO, arguing that doing so would jeopardize European stability and security. Russia has also claimed that joining NATO will have military and political consequences for Sweden and Finland.

Following Russia's threat, the United Kingdom pledged on Wednesday to help Sweden and Finland if they were attacked by the Russian Federation, according to media reports.

(Image: AP)