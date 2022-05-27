Sweden To Host Upcoming BALTOPS 22 NATO Exercise Next Month, Confirms Pentagon

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will hold a naval exercise dubbed BALTOPS 22 with Sweden and Finland in June this year. According to the statement released by the US Department of Defence following a press conference by Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby, more than 45 maritime units, 75 aircraft, and approximately 7,000 personnel will participate in the upcoming exercises dubbed BALTOPS 22 in Europe. He said a total of 14 NATO nations, including Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States will participate in the upcoming exercise.

.@PentagonPresSec: U.S. Sixth Fleet kicks off the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-led annual joint, multinational maritime-focused Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 22 exercise executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO in Sweden, June 5 to June 17. pic.twitter.com/XcpM2zwvuc — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) May 26, 2022

Besides, NATO partner nations— Finland and Sweden will also participate this year. Both nations have recently applied to join NATO military alliance. "The exercise provides a unique training opportunity that strengthens combined response capability and is critical to preserving the freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea region," Kirby said. "Participating nations will exercise a myriad of capabilities that demonstrate the inherent flexibility of maritime forces, including amphibious operations, gunnery, anti-submarine, air defence exercises, as well as mine clearance operations, explosive ordnance disposal and diving and salvage operations," he added.

According to Kirby, Sweden will mark the 500th anniversary of its own navy this year, and therefore, holding such military exercise is crucial amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. "It's a big exercise, lots to get done, and I know they're looking forward to it," he said.

Turkey blocks Finland and Sweden's NATO bid

It is worth mentioning that NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg, accepted the membership application of both Sweden and Finland amid fears of Russia's intention to harm Nordic countries. However, Turkey, which had earlier warned of hindering the plans of Sweden and Finland, has finally blocked the US-backed military alliance's initial process, Financial Times reported. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged NATO allies to respect and support Ankara's concerns about its security. "We see that there is no such attitude towards us," he said. Earlier, it was speculated that the approval of the first stage of Finland and Sweden’s application would be completed within one or two weeks, however, Turkey's move has made it nearly "impossible".

Image: US Department of Defense