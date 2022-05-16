Sweden's Ruling Party To Oppose Deployment Of NATO Nuclear Weapons & Military Bases

In the latest development, the ruling Swedish Democratic Party (SDP) announced that it would resist the deployment of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) nuclear weapons and military bases on Swedish soil should the country join the intergovernmental military alliance. "Social Democrats will work to have Sweden express unilateral reservations against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on the Swedish territory if NATO approves its membership application," the party said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the party announced its official decision to support the country's NATO membership bid. It comes just hours after Finland declared its formal decision to join the military alliance. Meanwhile, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde stated that a delegation is expected to travel to the Turkish capital city of Ankara to discuss Stockholm's membership in NATO. "A delegation will soon travel to Ankara to review the application to NATO," Linde was quoted as saying by the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet, Sputnik reported.

Turkey opposes Finland and Sweden's decisions to join NATO

According to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the majority of Turks oppose Finland and Sweden joining NATO because of their open support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Kurdish YPG militia, which are considered terrorists by Ankara. Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson stated that joining NATO is the best option for the country and its citizens' security. The decision is expected to be debated in the Finnish Parliament on Monday, whereas, voting on the same will be held on May 17.

Sweden & Finland decide to join NATO despite Russia's warning

It is significant to mention here that Sweden and Finland have taken moves towards joining NATO, while Georgia's candidacy is once again being debated, despite Moscow's severe warnings about the implications if its neighbour joins the intergovernmental military alliance. "Finland and Sweden are already the closest partners of NATO. I expect allies to view their applications positively," Mircea Geoana, NATO Deputy-Secretary General, remarked. In April, both Finland and Sweden had indicated that they would be making the decision of applying for NATO membership before the Alliance's summit scheduled in Madrid in the month of June.

