Switzerland Blocks Germany From Re-exporting Swiss-made Anti-aircraft Tanks To Ukraine

Switzerland on Tuesday opposed Germany's request to re-export Swiss-made anti-aircraft tank ammunition to Ukraine. According to a report by SRF broadcaster, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) vetoed Germany's decision to send ammunitions for the Gepard tank to Ukraine. The reports confirmed that Switzerland had received two calls from Berlin seeking authorisation to transfer munitions for the anti-aircraft tank. However, both requests were responded to negatively.

SECO explained that the transfer of the specific ammunitions is not in line with the Swiss "neutrality." The response was a "mandatory rejection" to uphold Swiss war material legislation," the statement added, according to SRF broadcaster. Notably, the requirement to seek permission for re-export comes as countries purchasing weapons from Switzerland need to make a pre-declaration that they will not re-export war consignments without approval.

Despite having accepted European Union's sanctions against Russia, Switzerland last month also rejected Poland's request for arms to help Ukraine.

Germany nods to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine

The aforementioned developments come as Germany, for the first time, made a major policy U-turn to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine after contentious domestic and external pressure.

German Defence Ministry on Tuesday confirmed that it will deliver Gepard anti-aircraft systems, "which is exactly what Ukraine needs now to secure the airspace from the ground." The commitment was announced by German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht during the international defence ministers' meet at US Ramstein Air Base.

This comes as a major shift in policy after Berlin initially looked away from Ukraine's requests to provide heavy weapons. Germany had then agreed only to deliver humanitarian and medical assistance in line with the country's restrictive arms supply policy.

Forced by pressure from the German public, Chancellor Olaf Scholz in February announced that Berlin would deliver "some defensive weapons" to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck on Monday said that Germany has reached "very very close" to stopping the reliance on Russian oil. Speaking alongside his Polish counterpart Anna Moskwa during his visit to Warsaw on April 26, Habeck stressed that both nations have been able to strengthen cooperation in an attempt to become independent from Russian imports, Euractiv reported.

However, his comments were in line with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who stated that Berlin seeks to end the import of Russian energy in the shortest time.

(Image: AP)