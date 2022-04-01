Taiwan Announces To Send Second Round Of Humanitarian Aid, Donations To War-torn Ukraine

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, on Friday, said that his country was sending a new round of humanitarian aid and donations for Ukraine. The autonomous island had previously sent aid to Ukraine last month, underscoring its importance to civilians in need. Notably, Wu's remarks came while attending a press conference in capital Taipei.

Earlier in March, Taiwan sent its first convoy of humanitarian aid to the war hit European country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) hosted a ceremony to mark the first shipment of humanitarian aid materials donated by members of the public for Ukrainian refugees on the afternoon of March 17 at the DHL Taipei Gateway at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, the country's foreign ministry said in a statement. In the following remarks, the Tiawanese official said that people of Taiwan resonated with Ukrainians as they were themselves under threat of potential Chinese occupation.

Last week, Taiwanese officials revealed that the country was mulling to extend its mandatory military service requirement as it believes that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could inspire China to launch an offensive on the island. Taiwan’s Minister of Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng said the government would not implement any changes immediately but he pledged that it would release the results of its internal research regardless of what it decides. At present, all the eligible men in the country are required to undergo four months of mandatory military training.

What is happening in Ukraine?

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched what he said was a “special military operation to denazify” Ukraine. The war that followed, has now left thousands dead, cities pulverised and turned the ex-soviet state into a macabre trap. Despite repeated requests from Kyiv, NATO has refused to directly interfere in the ongoing conflict but has increasingly supplied combat equipment and weapons to Ukrainian troops. Previously, Germany had provided 1000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to Ukraine. More recently, Ukrainian troops conducted an aerial strike on oil depots on two Russian cities, making a major development in the war that was largely dominated by the Kremlin. However, Zelenskyy warned against "future battles" as the situation in the country's south and eastern part remained difficult.

(Image: AP)