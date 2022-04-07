Taiwan Steps Up Sanctions Against Russia, Targets Export Of 57 High-tech Commodities

Extending its full support to Ukraine amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, Taiwan on Wednesday imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, targetting the high-tech commodities market. According to a statement by the Taiwan Ministry of External Affairs (MoEA), Taipei slapped an embargo on exports of 57 high-tech commodities from the island. The items will include designated telecommunications equipment, integrated circuit parts, and variable-frequency drives, Taiwan state-run media CNA agency reported.

The tighter controls on the export of high-tech goods, which are used for both civil and military weapon manufacturing purposes, will be "effective immediately," the MoEA said in a statement. Stating that Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine has "posed a clear threat to international peace," Taiwan added, the expanded penalties are in line with the global sanctions order aimed at enhancing regulations on the "exportation and flow of strategic high-tech commodities (SHTC)." As per the MoEA statement, the exporters will have to apply for licensing with the Bureau of Foreign Trade (BoFT) to export the listed goods to Russia in order to avoid being fined or facing prosecution for violating the trade laws.

The trade ban on specific high-tech commodities comes after Taiwan exported $1.3 billion of products to Russia. Taipei also imported goods valued at $5 billion. Nevertheless, as per Focus Taiwan, the bilateral trade between both countries accounted for only 0.76% of Taiwan's total trade.

Taiwan imposes sanctions on Russia

On February 25, Taipei announced that it was joining the international sanctions against Russia in sync with the Wassenaar Arrangement. It is necessary to mention that the said arrangement was established in 1996, seeking to ensure that the transfers do conventional arms, dual-use goods, and technologies do not reach the hands of terrorist outfits and contribute to the development of mass destruction. Although not a member of the agreement, Taiwan expressed willingness to participate in all efforts that "contribute to peaceful resolution of the dispute," Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen had said.

Taiwan joining the US and its allies in imposing sanctions on Russia renders a huge blow to the imports of cutting-edge technology from the world's largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Taiwan President had also called for greater vigilance to prevent foreign forces and local players from exploiting the Ukraine crisis "to create panic and affect the morale of Taiwanese society," as quoted by RFA. In an apparent reference to China amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Mainland Affairs Council Chairman, Chiu Tai-san said the island is taking necessary steps to prevent misinformation from the "other side."

(Image: AP/Unsplash (representative)