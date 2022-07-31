Thousands Of People Join Pro-Ukraine Rallies In Berlin To Protest Against Russian Invasion

A large number of people took to the streets in Berlin on Saturday, July 30, to join pro-Ukraine rallies around Europe. The people in Germany's capital, Berlin held a protest against recent actions of Russia, including the killing of Ukrainian troops in Olenivka prison, The Kyiv Independent reported. The video shared by the media outlet shows the people carrying the Ukrainian flags protesting against the actions of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine. They also chanted slogans while protesting against Russia.

The protests in Germany have been reported at a time when Russia and Ukraine have been accusing each other of targeting Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that Ukrainian forces used US-supplied HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems at the detention facility near Olenivka. Russian officials claimed that 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed while 75 others have been injured in the attack, according to AP. Russia initiated an investigation into the attack and they have even sent a team from Russia's Investigative Committee to the site of the attack. The Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson, Lt General Igor Konashenkov, called the attack on the prison a “bloody provocation” aimed at demotivating Ukrainian troops from surrendering.

Ukraine accuses Russia of targeting Ukrainian prisoners of war

Ukrainian forces have rejected the allegations of Russia and denied attacking Ukraine's prisoners of war. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have accused Russian forces of launching an attack on Ukrainian prisoners of war. Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's adviser, called it a "deliberate, calculated and cynical" attack carried out by Russian forces for the "mass murder" of Ukrainian troops. He accused Russian forces of planning the attack to blame Ukrainian soldiers for the action with an aim to disrupt the supply of military equipment for Ukraine and "discredit" Ukraine in front of allies.

Olenivka. A classic, cynical and elaborate false flag operation. Planned strike that was carried out by 🇷🇺 troops to blame Ukraine. We know that RF transferred part of the 🇺🇦 defenders to this barrack a few days before the strike and shelling from the 🇷🇺 side were recorded. 1/2 — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) July 29, 2022

Zelenskyy calls for designating Russia as a 'terrorist state'

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for designating Russia as a "terrorist state" after the attack on a prison in Olenivka. In his nightly address on July 30, Zelenskyy stressed that condemnation was not enough for the "mass murder" committed by Russian troops. He underscored that recognition of Russia as "a terrorist state" is needed not as a "political gesture" but as an effective defence of the free world. He asserted that evidence related to the crime committed by Russian troops will be gathered. He also announced ordering the "mandatory" evacuation of people from Donetsk.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP/Representative