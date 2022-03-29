Top US General Denies Biden's Claim That Americans Are Training Ukrainian Forces In Poland

As POTUS Joe Biden's remarks come under massive scrutiny, a top US Commander on March 29, Tuesday, contradicted the President's statement that the US was 'training' Ukrainian troops in Poland. Responding to a query from Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, General Tod Wolters, Commander of the United States European Command and NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe has denied that the country was currently training military forces from Ukraine.

"I do not believe we are in the process of currently training military forces from Ukraine in Poland," the general said in response to a question from Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas during the hearing, Newsweek reported.

"There are liaisons that are there," he added. "They're being given advice, and that's different than I think (what) you're referring to with respect to training."

Biden's remark stirs row

On Monday, during a White House press briefing, the president seemingly revealed that American forces were actively training Ukrainian troops for battle against Russia. "We're talking about helping train the Ukrainian troops that are in Poland," the president said in response to a question regarding comments he made at the 82nd Airborne Division on March 25.

The president, upon being confronted again later clarified, "I was referring to being with, and talking with, the Ukrainian troops that are in Poland."

Prior to his recent remarks, Biden's Warsaw tirade wherein he called Russian President Vladimir Putin a 'butcher' had come under massive backlash. Seemingly calling for a regime change, Biden further said, “For God’s sake, this man (Putin) cannot remain in power."

After Biden's off-the-cuff remarks invoked massive scrutiny, the White House rushed to clarify that the leader had strayed off his prepared speech. "The President's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region. He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change."

Meanwhile, France and Germany also waded into the matter warning against such verbal escalation with Moscow. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz clarified that NATO does not seek a regime change in Russia. "This is not NATO’s goal," TASS reported citing ARD TV. On the other hand, French President Emmanuel Macron told France 3 that if the world wanted a ceasefire or a withdrawal of Russian troops, "we can't escalate either in words or actions."