As the ongoing brutal war continues to create ripples in Eastern Europe, Transnistria's Interior Ministry recently claimed that an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) dropped explosives near the Ukrainian border, triggering explosions. It stated that bombs were dropped near the settlement of Voronkovo and the territory of the former airbase was also shelled. Notably, Transnistria, a self-proclaimed republic, is an unrecognised separatist state that is internationally recognised as part of Moldova.

"Four explosions occurred in the area of the former airfield. On the evening of 6 May, at about 21:40, the first two explosive devices were allegedly dropped from the drone. An hour later, the attack was repeated", the ministry said, Sputnik reported. According to reports, tensions in Transnistria have escalated as a result of several bombings and other terror-related incidents in the region in recent weeks. This comes after a Ukrainian Presidential adviser reportedly considered seizing the self-proclaimed republic if Moldova submitted a request to Kyiv. Transnistria, a primarily Russian and Ukrainian-populated republic, sought independence from Moldova before the Soviet Union collapsed, fearing that Kishinev would pursue integration into Romania.

Ukraine accuses Russia of using ammunition depots in Transnistria

Earlier, Ukraine alleged that the Russian Federation is using ammunition depots in Transnistria to smuggle weapons. On April 29, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that Russia occupied the territory of Transnistria around 30 years ago and has been conducting mobilization exercises since then with a task force of its troops stationed in this region. It also noted that the current situation in the region is a clear indication of the Russian Federation's readiness to exploit Transnistria as a new springboard for the attack, not only against Ukraine but also against Moldova.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify and entered its day 73rd on Saturday. According to Ukraine's prosecutor general's office, more than 10,000 alleged war crimes perpetrated by Russian soldiers are currently being investigated. Since Russia's invasion on February 24, the office has registered as many as 10,257 cases and 223 children have died so far in war-torn Ukraine, according to the latest data. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has also claimed to have enough evidence against Russian war crimes.

