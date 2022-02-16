Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed the Ukraine situation during a telephone call on Tuesday. According to a Press release, the two leaders shared their concerns over Russia’s "aggressive and destabilising actions" in and around Ukraine. They stressed the importance of a diplomatic resolution to the current tensions and even noted their shared commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“The Prime Minister and President noted the strength and unity of transatlantic ties, and emphasised the importance of continued coordination and dialogue among allies and partner,” the press note read.

President @vonderLeyen and I are committed to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine – and we’re both deeply concerned by Russia’s aggressive actions. We spoke on the phone about that and other issues today, and we’ll continue to work together on all of them. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 15, 2022

Further, during the phone call, Trudeau and Von der Leyen emphasised that any further military incursion into Ukraine would have severe costs and consequences, including through coordinated economic sanctions. Both of them agreed on the importance of strengthening the economic resilience of European allies and partners. They even shared their appreciation of the strong Canada-European Union cooperation and indicated looking forward to the holding of the next Canada-EU summit that will be hosted in Canada.

Canada announces additional financial & military assistance for Ukraine

Meanwhile, Trudeau’s phone call with Von der Leyen comes after Canada on Monday announced additional financial and military assistance for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s military aggression. According to a statement, Canada will donate over $7 million of lethal weapons and assorted support items to Ukraine's armed forces. The equipment includes machine guns, pistols, carbines, 1.5 million rounds of ammunition, sniper rifles, and various related equipment.

Trudeau has stated that Canada, the US and the European nations are devoted to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Previously, he even spoke with US President Joe Biden and European leaders, during which they shared their concerns over Russia’s aggressive and destabilising actions in and around Ukraine. As per a press release, the leaders stressed the need for Russia to engage constructively to find a diplomatic solution to the current tensions.

