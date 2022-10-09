Trump Calls For Immediate Negotiations Between Russia & Ukraine To Prevent World War III

The Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has stated that Russia and Ukraine must start immediate negotiations, fearing that the crisis may otherwise turn into World War III and cause global destruction.

"We must start the immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine or we will end up in World War III, and there will be nothing left of our planet," Trump said while delivering a speech during a rally in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday, as quoted by the C-SPAN broadcaster.

Trump had previously made similar warnings. Appearing on John Catsimatidis's radio show, the former US President had claimed that the conflict in Ukraine can inadvertently lead to World War III and a possible nuclear escalation. Furthermore, Trump had compared the Russia-Ukraine war with the contemporary situation between China and Taiwan.

“I think we can end up in World War III. All of the horrible things that took place in Ukraine, looks like it's going to happen in China with Taiwan," Trump had iterated during his appearance on the Cats at Night radio show.

Trump takes a dig at the Biden administration

During his appearance at the show, Trump claimed that US President Joe Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal demonstrated the administration’s weakness and incompetence which emboldened Putin to begin his special military operation that resulted in the invasion of Ukraine

Pointing towards the price of oil, Trump claimed that it was much lower when he was in office, and stated that the elevated oil prices caused by the Biden administration's climate agenda had helped finance Putin’s war efforts.

"You wouldn't have had to talk to Putin, because the numbers would not have allowed him to do what he's done. Because at $100 a barrel, the money he makes is so enormous he can afford to fight a war that should have never started regardless of that, and it would have never started," Trump had stated during the Cats at Night radio show.

Possibility of negotiations bleak amid Russia-Ukraine war

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, signed a decree on Tuesday regarding the implementation of the decision of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council on the impossibility of holding talks with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. The development came after Vladimir Putin announced the accession of four Ukrainian regions into the Russian Federation following the declaration of so-called referendums that have often been labelled as ‘sham’ by Ukraine and the West.

In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow would wait for a change in Ukraine’s position on the negotiations under the country's current president or his successor.

Moreover, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow in addition to supplying weapons to Ukraine. On 7 October, the European Union adopted the 8th package of sanctions against Russia, which include import bans worth €7 billion, and curbs on Russian oil and crypto assets.