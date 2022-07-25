Trump Claims Europe Not Matching US In Helping Ukraine; 'Gave Just Fraction Of Our $60 Bn'

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at incumbent American President Joe Biden's administration for its 'all out' spending on Ukraine. Noting the billions of dollars in aid packages committed to Ukraine by Washington, Trump claimed the European Union is "taking advantage" of the US.

The ex-US president added that European countries are extending only "a tiny fraction" of what Washington pledged, despite being inflicted by the ripple effect of the war.

"We have given more than $60 billion to Ukraine. Well, the European countries, who are obviously far more affected than us, have given only a tiny fraction of that number," the former American President said, addressing the Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida.

As reported by RT News, Trump recalled that during his tenure, he had proposed an increase in the defence budget by 2% of their GDP by EU countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). However, he added that the US was "taken advantage of by Europe" back then. Trump, who is upping his rhetoric for the upcoming 2024 US Presidential Elections, said that had he been in office, he would have "gone to Europe" and forced them to "put up the same or more money than the US".

The ex-US President further reckoned that the Biden administration's assistance to Ukraine has diverted funds to resolve domestic crises like the burgeoning inflation and subsequently the cost of living. "We just give the money out. And we have $35 trillion in debt... We have all of these problems," Trump added in reference to the post-pandemic economic recovery, energy crisis, triggered by shortage of supply, etc. "Now it is much tougher to solve," he said, as quoted by RT News.

The US turned into 'beggar nation', Trump claims

Slamming the US government for its "arbitrary spending", Trump questioned the extent to which the assistance would help Ukraine emerge victorious against Russia's humongous military power. "Russia has 35 times the firepower and it is looking to obliterate what weapons are being sent to Ukraine," he claimed.

Looking back at his tenure, Trump asserted that Washington had "no problems" with China, North Korea, or Russia, adding that the US under Biden has "perhaps gone from strongest to the weakest". Sledging his successor, Trump said Biden is now "down on knees" to secure the energy supply for America. "Two years ago we were energy independent...now we are a beggar nation," he concluded.

Image: AP