Trump: 'Taiwan Next' For Potential Invasion As China Watching Moscow-Kyiv War 'with Glee'

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned the Kremlin's 'unprovoked invasion' in Ukraine indicated the lack of strength in NATO as it expands deployments in eastern flank. And Taiwan might be next in line to be invaded by China as “President Xi is watching with glee the developments of the Russia-Ukraine entrance,” said the ex-US leader during an interview on "Mornings with Maria," on March 2. China, said Trump in televised remarks, might draw inspiration from Russia and similarly adopt the aggressive military path.

"Taiwan is going to be next. Just watch Taiwan; President Xi is watching with glee," Trump told host Maria Bartiromo in a TV interview on Wednesday.

When asked by his host if he expected Taiwan to invade sooner rather than later, the former US President said sooner "because they're seeing how stupid the United States is run.” China is watching how silly America is and “in fact, they (China) are going to do it (invade Taiwan)” said the former US leader.

“President Xi appears to be a person with an excessive intelligence stage, and he appears to be like what occurred in Afghanistan,” Trump said in a televised interview. “He [Xi Jinping] noticed the best way that we left Afghanistan, left Americans there – continues to be attempting to get out – he sees that and that is his alternative to do what he desires to do,” Trump stated, as he derided President Joe Biden.

Despite the Russian assaults launched in full swing into the Ukrainian territory, Taiwan's defense ministry informed that at least two Chinese military planes entered the region's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), marking the 12th intrusion this month. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), stated that two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ. Questions were raised on China-Taiwan tensions as Russia attacked Ukraine, as experts speculated that the latter might face the same situation in the future. In response to that, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reiterated the 'One-China principle'.

Wang asserted that there is only 'one China', and Taiwan is a part of its territory. He continued that this is historical and legal reality that cannot be refuted and that the one-China principle is a widely accepted international norm.

Putin 'by no means would've accomplished this' during Trump administration: Ex US leader

Trump, though, on Wednesday acknowledged that Ukraine has put up an excellent resistance against the invading forces, adding that President Putin “would have by no means accomplished this to him (speaking about his own leadership under the Trump administration).” “Many individuals are dying, and we’re permitting this to occur. It could have by no means occurred [if I was still president]. It ought to have by no means occurred. Putin by no means would have accomplished it with me. I can let you know that,” Trump said. While initially, trump drew ire from Republicans for labelling Putin ‘genius’, he shifted gears and started to launch criticism of Russia’s President as the civilian lost their lives in Putin’s directed bombings.