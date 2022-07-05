Turkey & UN Negotiating With Ukraine For Export Of Grains From Besieged Ports: Zelenskyy

As Russian forces blocked major Ukrainian seaports since the onset of the "special military operation", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed he is in talks with Turkey and the United Nations to secure a green channel for the export of grains from the besieged ports. "Talks are in fact going on now with Turkey and the UN our representatives who are responsible for the security of the grain that leaves our ports," Zelenskyy said during a press conference as he met with the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Monday.

According to Zelenskyy, it was crucial to engage other countries in the negotiations as Ukraine does not believe in Russia and its bogus claims. Besides, he said it was also significant for Ukraine to operationalise the blocked ports with an assurance of appropriate security. "This is a very important thing that someone guarantees the security of ships for this or that country apart from Russia, which we do not trust. We, therefore, need security for those ships which will come here to load foodstuffs," added the embattled President. Apart from Turkey, the President proclaimed that a top delegation was also in direct contact with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and added the veteran was playing a lead role, not as a moderator."

Ukraine, Turkey, and Russia set up communication channels for grain exports

Earlier last month, a media report claimed that Turkey, Kyiv and Moscow set up an emergency communication mechanism to export grains via the Black sea. According to a report by Turkey’s TRT TV channel, the communication channel will be handled through their respective defence ministries. The report said a general rank officer will keep a track of the operation and will also be used for discussion in case of "conflict of interest". "We are conducting intensive talks both with Russia and Ukraine. Both sides have concerns and we are working on clearing up these concerns. We are counting on this," the TV channel quoted Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying.

US rejects Russia's proposal of freeing Ukrainian ports in exchange for lifting sanctions

Notably, major seaports have been blocked in Kyiv since the initial days of the Russia-Ukraine war. Since then, Ukraine has been exporting grains to the whole world by alternate routes. Earlier in May, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it would be ready to provide a humanitarian corridor to export Ukrainian crops across the Black Sea in exchange for lifting sanctions. However, the United States rejected Moscow's proposal of unblocking Ukrainian ports.

