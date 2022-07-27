Turkey Set To Launch Coordination Center To Oversee Safe Grain Exports From Ukraine Today

As the 'barbaric' Russian war in east Europe crossed over 150 days, Turkey on Tuesday, July 26, announced that it is set to launch the joint coordination center for safe grain exports from Ukraine. The said forum will open at the Turkish Defence Ministry's University in Levent, Istanbul on July 27, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement. The committee will include personnel from Colonel and General ranks as well as officials commissioned by the UN, who will ensure round-the-clock safe navigation to and from Ukrainian ports.

A delegation of Russian experts, led by Rear Admiral Eduard Luyk, will arrive in the transcontinental country of Turkey on Tuesday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced. The members will participate in the 4-way team to ensure "quick and safe" navigation of grain-laden ships to and from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, TASS News agency reported. At least 20 people, including Turks, Russians, Ukrainians, and UN representatives will be employed to facilitate the agricultural dispatches from south Ukrainian ports.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar is expected to speak at the inaugural ceremony of the joint coordination center. This comes after Turkey mediated meetings to finalize the UN-brokered deal titled 'Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukraine Ports.' While the economic experts described Turkey's move as "walking the geopolitical tightropes," the UN saw the deal as a respite for million from paying unbearable food prices.

Turkey promises to 'fulfill responsibility'

Turkey on Sunday promised to ensure speedy and safe agricultural exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea. The pledge came after Istanbul enacted the provisions in the UN-brokered agreement on July 22 (Friday) between Russia and Ukraine. The first grain shipment is expected to sail out of Ukraine port soon, Akar said, as quoted by TASS News agency. The quantum leap assures unblocking exports of over 22 million tons of food grain stuck in Ukraine ports, easing threats of an imminent global food crisis. UN chief Antonio Guterres, who was present when the deal was signed, dubbed the progress as a "beacon of hope."

Notably, the agricultural deal to establish a corridor to facilitate exports of over 22 million food grains, and fertilizers has been the single-most encouraging development since the beginning of the war. It is one of the many diplomatic efforts Turkey undertook amid the war. Erdogan at the signing ceremony of the agreement stated that "there are no winners in war," further calling for immediate peace.

