Turkey's Erdogan Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize For 'efforts To Resolve Ukrainian Crisis'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was nominated the Nobel Peace Prize by Turkish parliamentary speaker Mustafa Şentopfor for his supposed efforts in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, reported Grek City Times. "I have nominated President Erdoğan for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the name of peace between Russia and Ukraine. This is my own appeal. There will also be appeals from other countries," the Turkish parliamentary speaker told the media on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Erdogan slammed the West for so-called provocations in Ukraine against Russia. "Unfortunately, the West has only made provocations and failed to make efforts to be a mediator in the Ukraine-Russia war," the Turkish president said during an event in Erzurum province. "As Turkey, we assumed this mediator role in 2022, and we began to operate the Black Sea grain corridor," he added.

Last week saw Erdogan break his silence over European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s stance on Turkey joining other nations in imposing sanctions on Russia as the war in Ukraine escalates even further. Addressing reporters after returning from Turkmenistan, Erdogan said that the top EU diplomat is crossing boundaries and it is not his place to make any decisions on how Ankara wants to deal with Moscow.

"I don't take Borrell as a vis-a-vis. His level could be to talk to our [Foreign Minister] Mevlut Bey [Cavusoglu]. It's an ugly statement. Borrell can’t define and formalise our relations with Russia. He has neither the qualifications nor the ability to make such decisions. Who is he to assess our relations with Russia with respect to sanctions?" said the Turkish president, according to a report by TRT television channel on Thursday.

Furthermore, he called out Borrell for bringing up such a statement at a time when global leaders are lauding Turkey for the efforts it has made to implement the Istanbul agreements on grain. "While all the leaders of Europe are thanking us, you make statements like that," Erdogan said.