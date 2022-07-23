Two US Citizens Killed In Donbas Region Amid Russia-Ukraine War, Says State Department

Nearly a month after two US citizens were killed in the Russia-Ukraine war, a State Department spokesperson confirmed two more casualties in the disputed region of the war-torn country. According to a report by ABC News, the spokesperson told about the death of two American citizens in the Donbass region. As of now, the official believed that the duo had been fighting against the Russian troops in Ukraine. "We can confirm the recent deaths of two US citizens in the Donbas region of Ukraine," the spokesperson told the broadcast.

Further, the spokesperson maintained that the Biden administration has been in touch with the families and assured them of providing all possible consular assistance. However, when the American broadcaster asked for further details about the duo killed in the war, the official reportedly denied revealing additional information related to identity. Earlier in April, Willy Joseph Cancel, a 22-year-old former Marine from Tennessee was the first American citizen who was killed while fighting in Ukraine. Subsequently, Stephen Zabielski, 52, died on May 15 while participating in the combat, according to an obituary published in The Recorder-- a newspaper representing Montgomery County in Upstate New York.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is to mention Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

Image: AP