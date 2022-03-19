In a significant development concerning the ongoing Ukraine war, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni voiced strong support for the invaders, Russia. Museveni stated that in the context of the ongoing war, Russia should be viewed as the centre of gravity in Eastern Europe. Meanwhile, President Museveni's son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, speaking on the same, has strongly asserted that most Africans support Russia and that the latter's leader Putin is 'absolutely right,' reported Associated Press.

Ever since the onset of the Ukraine war, key African countries came out and expressed their stands regarding the crisis, joining many global powers, some of which strongly condemned Russia's unprovoked aggression upon its neighbour. It is pertinent to mention here that 25 out of 54 African nations abstained from voting in the UNGA resolution earlier in March. The aforementioned African nations are known for maintaining strong historical relations with Kremlin, back from the days of the cold war.

African countries' long-standing relations with Russia

It is pertinent to note that back in 2019, Russia hosted dignitaries of 43 African nations and many sub-Saharan nations are procuring weaponry from Kremlin, as per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. However, these developments haven't gone unnoticed, as earlier last month, European Union leaders held a long summit in Brussels in a bid to examine ways to counter the surging influence of Russia and China in Africa.

One of the notable economies among the African nations, South Africa recently came out in support of Russia. Holding NATO responsible for the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday stated that he would resist calls to condemn Russia for invading its neighbour. Speaking in the parliament, Ramaphosa said that the Ukraine war could have been avoided provided NATO hadn't forayed eastward.

"The war could have been avoided if NATO had heeded the warnings from amongst its own leaders and officials over the years that its eastward expansion would lead to greater, not less, instability in the region," Ramaphosa said, a view also maintained by Russian President Vladimir Putin," He said.

According to Associated Press report, Putin's strategy in the Mideast and Africa has been simple, and successful. The Russian leader reportedly seeks security alliances with autocrats, coup leaders, and others who have been spurned or neglected by the U.S. and Europe, either because of their bloody abuses or because of competing Western strategic interests.

