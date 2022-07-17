UK Air Force Chief Points At His Fighter Pilots' Dogfight Combat Edge In Warning To Russia

UK's warplanes and fighter pilots are prepared to take on Russia if Putin's armed forces pose a threat to Britain, its allies and partners, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston told Sky News in a televised interview at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) in Fairford, Gloucestershire. British pilots have attained the "dogfighting combat edge" during the drills with the forces of the partner nations, he reminded, referring to the aerial combat between fighter aircrafts at significantly close range in the air.

When asked how likely it is that the British Air Force may be involved in a direct conflict with Russia, the UK's Chief of the Air Staff said that Moscow "has become increasingly more aggressive." He continued by stating that should Russian troops pose a grave threat to the national security of the United Kingdom and UK's fighter pilots stand prepared to demonstrate combat readiness.

"We have to be ready for that and that - to my mind - is the most significant lesson for European security that comes out the invasion," said Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston. "There is no doubt in my mind that Russia is the most pressing threat to UK and European security - just look at its behaviour not just in Ukraine but in… Georgia before that," he further added.

Air Chief Marshal Wigston reiterated that the forces in the UK have to be conflict-ready, adding "We have to be ready to stand by our allies in NATO and defend NATO territory - not just UK territory." "I am in no doubt that that is the clear and present threat we are training to be ready for. Clearly, we hope it won't come to that and deterrence will work but come the day Russia takes an aggressive act against a NATO state, we would be ready," he stressed.

In this photo released by the Russian Ministry of Defence press service, a pair of Russian Su-35 fighter jets fly in the sky over Russia [Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP]

RIAT hosts 67 Air Force and Space Force chiefs

Pointing at the aerial show, UK's Air Force chief reminded that The Royal International Air Tattoo, [RIAT] the world's largest military air show, this week hosted 67 Air Force and Space Force chiefs. "These are our allies and partners. We train and work with these people day in and day out and that is what gives us that combat edge, this dogfighting combat edge," he continued. Earlier, General Sir Patrick Sanders who succeeded General Sir Mark Carleton Smith, said that British troops must prepare “to fight in Europe once again” as the battle in Ukraine rages continues to intensify.

He wrote to UK’s Royal Army in a message: “We are the generation that must prepare the Army to fight in Europe once again. There is now a burning imperative to forge an army capable of fighting alongside our allies and defeating Russia in battle.” His remarks came as Britain announced its plans to shrink its combat troops figures from 82,000 personnel to 72,500 by 2025.