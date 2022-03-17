In a bid to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, the United Kingdom announced that it will send high-velocity anti-aircraft missile systems known as Starstreak to the war-torn nation. Apart from these, the British government will also provide other military equipment to Ukraine, as per the UK Defence Ministry on Wednesday, the decision was taken following an extraordinary meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) defence chiefs.

In a statement, the UK ministry said, “Defense Ministers agreed to continue providing significant military supplies to Ukraine including lethal and non-lethal aid. The UK Defence Secretary highlighted that the UK would be providing Starstreak, a high-velocity anti-aircraft missile system, that complements the other military aid provided by the UK Armed Forces, including over 4,000 anti-tank missiles," Sputnik reported.

According to the ministry, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stated that the United Kingdom and its partners will continue to back Ukraine in its fight against Russia's 'special' military operation.

UK Defence Ministry has doubled the number of soldiers in Estonia

To strengthen its responsibilities in Eastern Europe, the ministry further noted that it has recently doubled the number of soldiers in Estonia as well as delivered the patrolling vessel HMS Trent and the air defence destroyer HMS Diamond to the Eastern Mediterranean, and is incorporating air policing operations in Romanian and Polish airspace.

In addition to this, the first group of British volunteers had arrived in Ukraine on March 7 to assist the country in its struggle against Russia. This was the response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request, who has asked numerous Western nations to assist Ukraine in fighting Russia's invasion, as per media reports.

UK sanctioned Moscow amid Russia-Ukraine war

After Russia launched invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Western countries started imposing sanctions against Russia. To retaliate the Russian aggression, the UK government issued sanctions against Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, as well as former President Dmitry Medvedev.

Furthermore, as part of the current restrictions, the UK has agreed to ban the shipment of luxury goods to Russia, including fashion and expensive artworks, as well as raise duties on major Russian items like vodka and fur.

(Image: AP)