UK Army To Conduct Military Exercises Across Europe As Russia-Ukraine Crisis Continues

As Russia's military offensive against Ukraine transcends two months with no signs of cessation, the UK Defence Ministry said that the British troops will conduct a series of planned drills across Europe this month. According to the statement released by the UK MoD, the forthcoming exercise will be the largest deployment since the Cold War which includes tanks, tracked artillery guns and armoured fighting vehicles. It said that the military equipment will be deployed across Europe-- from Finland to North Macedonia.

As per the Ministry, the main intention of the British forces is to demonstrate its abilities to integrate with NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), and its allies. Also, it said the UK forces want to showcase their ability to preserve peace across the continent amid the speculation of Russian forces would further engage in war with the NATO allies. British Armed Forces will work alongside thousands of troops from NATO allies and JEF (Joint Expeditionary Force) partners in the defensive exercises, as per the statement. Earlier this month, the UK Army was deployed to Finland to take part in Exercise Arrow.

On April 22, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that dozens of Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing military training in the UK, The Guardian reported. As per Johnson, the soldiers are learning how to use British armoured vehicles. They will complete the training and subsequently will be transferred to the war zone, added the British leader. Apart from providing training in the UK, Johnson said that the British forces are also providing training to their Ukrainian counterparts in Poland. He also revealed that the forces are taking training on how to use anti-aircraft missiles.

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine.

On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

