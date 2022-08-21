UK Army's Top Officer Says British Army ‘shaping Itself To Meet Threat From Russia'

UK Army's top other ranks officer Paul Carney has asserted that the British armed forces are "shaping itself to meet the threat from Russia" and are prepared to "counter any aggression." The statement of Warrant Officer Paul Carney comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has continued for over 160 days. Carney remarked that UK soldiers must be ready to fight Russia and prepare their loved ones for the potential conflict, Mirror reported.

Carney stressed that he has told soldiers that it was time for them to tell their "loved ones and families" that they could be deployed in the East. In Soldier magazine, Carney wrote that he wants all the soldiers in the UK to check that they are "physically fit for operations."

He asserted that UK soldiers must be ready for "new realities" and called on soldiers to prepare their families for possible deployment as they "have the hardest role" in their absence. Carney also called on soldiers to find support networks and people who can help them, including unit welfare officers and padre.

Commanders in UK force 'must step up' at each level: General Patrick Sanders

Meanwhile, the UK Army Chief of General Staff, General Sir Patrick Sanders has said that commanders in British forces "must step up" at each level of their service, Metro reported. General Sanders stated that they are "mobilising" the troops to help in preventing the war in Ukraine by being prepared to "fight and win" along with NATO allies and partners. He underscored that "this is the moment" to help Ukrainian allies in their struggle and standing with Britain's allies to ensure peace in the rest of Europe, as per the report.

General Patrick Sanders made the remarks at the Land Warfare Conference at the Royal United Services Institute in London. Notably, the UK has been providing humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine ever since Russia launched its offensive. Ukrainian soldiers have been participating in UK-led military programmes. The country has committed to providing training to up to 10,000 Ukrainians over the coming months across the country. The first cohort of Ukrainian soldiers who are participating in a Britain-led military programme arrived in the UK in July.

Image: AP/Representative