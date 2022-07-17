UK Claims Russia Adding Reinforcements In Donbass Following Ukraine's Recent Advancements

Russian armed forces have been reinforcing defensive positions in captured parts of southern Ukraine, the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest report. The British intelligence underscored that the Russian forces continue to move their troops, equipment and defensive stores between the regions of Mariupol, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. It further stated that Ukrainian troops have been applying pressure on the defensive line of Russian armed forces in Kherson for more than a month. According to the British ministry, the Russian defensive movement has been "likely" made in response to anticipated offensives of Ukraine's armed forces and attacks carried out by Kyiv against their command posts and troops concentrations.

The British intelligence noted the recent statements made by Ukrainian Zelenskyy Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Deputy Prime Minister regarding the offensive operations that will be carried out by Ukrainian forces to take back the regions occupied by Russian forces. The UK MoD has claimed that the reinforcement of troops in southern Ukraine has indicated that Russian commanders have been seriously considering anticipated Ukraine's offensive threats. The UK Defence Ministry in the intelligence update said, "Russian defensive moves are likely a response to anticipated Ukrainian offensives, to demands made by Defence Minister Shoygu on a recent visit to the Donbas, and also to the attacks Ukraine is launching against command posts, logistic nodes and troop concentrations."

"Given the pressures on Russian manpower, the reinforcement of the South whilst the fight for the Donbas continues likely indicates the seriousness with which Russian commanders view the threat," the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update.

Zelenskyy pledges to liberate occupied parts of Ukraine

Amid the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine's armed forces have liberated part of the regions that have been captured by Russian forces since the onset of the military conflict. In his late-night video address on 16 July, Zelenskyy pledged to liberate other parts of the region occupied by Russian troops after February 24. He further stated that Ukraine has been able to obtain the status of EU candidate amid the ongoing military offensive carried out by Russian forces. Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russia has lost 38,300 soldiers since the Russian invasion began. In addition, the Russian armed forces have suffered the loss of 3879 combat armoured machines, 1,694 tanks, 166 cruise missiles, 220 aircraft, and 846 artillery systems among other military equipment.

Image: AP