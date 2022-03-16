As the Russian offensive in Ukraine continues for day 21, United Kingdom Defence Intelligence in the latest update on the situation has claimed that Russian soldiers remain "largely tied" to Ukraine's road network. According to the UK Defence Intelligence, the Russian troops have shown reluctance to carry out off-road manoeuvres. The UK Defence Intelligence has claimed that tactics of Ukrainian armed forces have ' have adeptly exploited Russia’s lack of manoeuvre.'

The UK Defence Intelligence has insisted that Russian armed forces are finding it difficult to overcome the challenges posed by Ukraine’s terrain. In the tweet, UK Defence Intelligence stressed that the bridge's destruction by Ukrainian forces have played an important role in preventing Russian troops from advancing. The UK Defence Intelligence claimed that Russia has failed to gain control of the air. The failure of Russia in gaining control of the air has "drastically limited" the ability of Russian troops in using the air manoeuvre and reduced their options. The UK Defence Intelligence in its latest update tweeted, "The tactics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have adeptly exploited Russia’s lack of manoeuvre, frustrating the Russian advance and inflicting heavy losses on the invading forces."

The UK announces economic sanctions against Russia

In its latest bid to pressurise Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw from Ukraine, the UK government on March 15, announced to ban the export of luxury goods to Russia. In addition, a new 35% tariff will be levied on a variety of commodities imported from Russia which include Russian vodka. The taxes will affect £900 million (₹89,55,79,47,000) in imports, with the luxury goods restriction affecting luxury vehicles, high-end fashion, and pieces of art.

The statement released by the UK government read, "The export ban will come into force shortly and will make sure oligarchs and other members of the elite, who have grown rich under President Putin’s reign and support his illegal invasion, are deprived of access to luxury goods.

According to the UK government statement, the products affected by the new taxes on Russian imports include Iron, steel, fertilisers, wood, tyres, railway containers, cement, copper, aluminium, silver, lead, iron ore, residue/food waste products, beverages, spirits and vinegar including vodka, glass and glassware, cereals, oilseeds, paper and paperboard, machinery, works of art, antiques, fur skins and artificial fur, ships and whitefish. Meanwhile, the UK has decided to not allow Russia and Belarus access the 'Most Favoured Nation tariff' for hundreds of their exports. Last week, the UK imposed asset freezes and travel bans on seven leading oligarchs and 386 members of the Russian Duma.

More than 13800 Russian troops lost their lives: Ukraine Defence Ministry

As the tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that more than 100 children have lost their lives in the Russian offensive. According to Ukrainian Defence Ministry, over 13800 Russian troops have died in the military action against Ukraine. Russia has lost 430 tanks, 1375 combat armoured vehicles, 190 units of artillery system, 108 helicopters, 84 aircraft, 43 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 819 vehicles. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 60 fuel tanks, three vessels, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles and 10 special equipment of Russia have been destroyed by Ukrainian armed forces.

