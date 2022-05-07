UK Defence Ministry Says Ukraine War Putting 'heavy Toll' On Russia's Most Capable Units

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has reached its 73rd day, the British Ministry of Defence has stated in its newest defence intelligence report that the war in Ukraine is taking a "heavy toll" on some of Russia's most competent forces. According to a European Pravda report, the conflict in war-torn Ukraine has severely damaged Russia's most capable troops and sophisticated technologies, and sanctions from the global communities will make it harder to recover them.

According to the UK Defence Ministry, at least one T-90M, Russia's most modern tank, has been destroyed in combat. In the year 2016, the T-90M was unveiled, with better armour, a redesigned gun, and upgraded satellite navigation systems.

Further, the intelligence report stated that around 100 T-90M tanks are presently in service among Russia's finest equipped forces, including those operating in Ukraine, with the system's improved armour, designed to defeat anti-tank armament, remaining vulnerable if not backed by other force components.

The report continued to say, “The conflict in Ukraine is taking a heavy toll on some of Russia’s most capable units and most advanced capabilities. It will take considerable time and expense for Russia to reconstitute its armed forces following this conflict.” It also highlighted the fact that due to the sanctions which are restricting Russia to access crucial microelectronic elements, it will be extremely difficult for replacing modernised and sophisticated equipment.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 07 May 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/cAYdsWHMvV



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/4z2cRVCJpf — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 7, 2022

The UK to give 287 mobile generators to Ukraine

Apart from this, since the beginning of the war on February 24, the United Kingdom has declared its support and sympathy for the war-torn country and its citizens. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urging for more armament and anti-ship missiles for Ukraine in an assistance package to Kyiv amid the war. Recently, the UK has stated that it will give 287 mobile generators to Ukraine as the Russian aggression continues to destroy the nation's electricity supply. According to Kyiv Independent, these generators, which have enough electricity to power nearly 8,000 houses, will be utilised for hospitals, shelters, as well as other important services. Ukraine has already received 569 generators from London.

Meanwhile, the British government placed further sanctions on Russia on Wednesday, May 4, in retaliation for the Russian military incursion in Ukraine. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss placed limits on service exports to Russia, thus shutting them off from doing trade with critical Russian sectors in the UK. As per media reports, Russian businesses will no longer be able to benefit from the UK's world-class accounting, management consulting, as well as public relations services, which contribute to 10% of Russian imports in these areas, a statement from the UK Foreign Ministry revealed.

