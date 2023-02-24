UK Expands Sanctions Against Russia As Wagner Captures Berkhovka Village In Bakhmut

UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Friday announced a new package of sanctions and trade measures against Russian entities to weaken Russia's resolve in Ukraine. The UK imposed export bans on nearly every item Russia has been found using on the battlefield to date, according to a statement released by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office at 10 Downing Street.

Russia remains isolated.



At the UN, The UK and 140 other countries have voted with Ukraine.



We will support them for as long as it takes. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) February 23, 2023

Ban on military hardware, import of 140 goods in third countries

Hundreds of military hardware, including aircraft parts, radio equipment, and electronic components used by the Russian military-industrial complex, including in the production of UAVs, were blacklisted by the UK government. The latter sanctioned at least 92 Russian individuals and legal entities, including the members of the Russian state corporation Rosatom. "Sanctioned today are senior executives at Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom, plus executives from Russia’s two largest defense companies, four banks, and other Russian elites," said the UK's Treasury.

Rosatom noted UK's Cabinet, "has deep connections to the Russian military-industrial complex - including through Alexander Novak who is both a member of the supervisory board and the Deputy Prime Minister in [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s administration." UK sanctioned MTS Bank and four other financial institutions of Russia. "This will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and help the UK and partners to prevent circumvention [of sanctions]," noted the British Cabinet.

"Today’s measures will damage them further, undermining Putin’s military machine which is already having to mobilize soviet-era tanks and harvest freezers for low-grade chips," the UK's Treasury Office stated.

Ukrainians are turning the tide on Russia, claimed UK's Foreign Secretary—James Cleverly. The latter added that Kyiv cannot win the war all alone. "That is why we must do more to help Ukraine win," he said. The UK also banned the import of 140 goods including iron and steel products processed in third countries. "Working together with our G7 international partners, the Department for Business and Trade is delivering sanctions to further erode Putin’s capabilities to wage war against Ukraine. We will back Ukraine for as long as it takes," said UK Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch.

Russian elites sanctioned by the UK include:

Mattias Warnig: a close friend of Putin’s, the CEO of Nord Stream 2, and previously a member of the boards of Russian energy companies Transneft and Rosneft

Lyubov Kabaeva: mother of former Russian gymnast and Duma Deputy Alina Kabaeva who allegedly has a close personal relationship with Putin. The Kabaeva family reportedly own millions of pounds’ worth of property in Russia

Alexei Dyumin: formerly Putin’s chief security guard who played a key role in the annexation of Crimea. Dyumin has been actively involved in supporting the Russian military in Ukraine, including launching and facilitating a drone training school for Russian troops

Alexei Kozak: son of the former Deputy Prime Minister and Putin ally Dmitry Kozak

20 executives of Gazprom and Aeroflot, including Gazprom Chairman and former Russian Prime Minister Viktor Zubkov and 2 current Russian ministers

Meanwhile, on Friday, PMC Wagner, a Russian mercenary group claimed that it has captured the town of Berkhovka in Bakhmut. "As a result of heavy fighting, the enemy could not withstand the onslaught of the musicians, suffering significant losses. Now the Wagner continues to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Yagodnoe," the shadowy mercenaries group leading the combat on the frontlines, noted in a Telegram statement.