UK Intel Claims Russia Assembling Reserve Forces Near Ukraine For Future Military Ops

Russia has been mobilising reserve forces from across the country and assembling them near Ukraine for future military operations, British intelligence claimed in the latest report. A large number of new infantry units have been deployed with MT-LB armoured vehicles that have been used as the primary transport for moving the Russian reserve forces. The UK Defence Ministry, in the latest intelligence update, said that Russia has involved ad hoc groupings and deployed obsolete equipment in Ukraine in contrast to Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on July 7 that Moscow's forces have "not even started" their efforts in Ukraine.

The British intelligence has said that MT-LB armoured vehicles have been in support roles for both Russia and Ukraine and added that Kremlin has been considering them unsuitable for most of its frontline infantry transport roles. It further stated that most of Russia's assault units have been equipped with BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles in February, which have armour up to 33mm thick and a 30mm autocannon and an anti-tank missile launcher. The latest update of the UK Defence Ministry comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its day 136.

Ukrainian soldiers arrive for training in UK

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers who will be trained by UK forces have arrived in Britain, Independent reported. The first cohort in the UK's military programme met with British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Thursday, 7 July as they began their military training. Ben Wallace said that the programme will help Ukrainian forces in the fight against Russia. Wallace stated that British forces will help Ukrainian troops to rebuild their forces and ramp up their resistance against the Russian army, as per the Independent report. The Ukrainian soldiers will be trained under the programme announced by Boris Johnson during his visit to Kyiv in June. About 1,050 British service personnel have will be training the Ukrainian soldiers in the UK.

Ukraine claims Russia lost more than 37,000 soldiers

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues, the war-torn country's Armed Forces on Saturday, July 9, claimed that Russia has lost 37,200 soldiers. Taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian troops have suffered the loss of 1638 tanks, 3815 armoured combat machines, and 832 artillery systems since the onset of the military conflict on February 24. In addition to this, the Russian armed forces have lost 247 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 217 warplanes, 187 helicopters, 108 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 217 warplanes, 187 helicopters, 2687 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15 ships or boats, 674 unmanned aerial vehicles, 66 special units, 155 cruise missiles.

