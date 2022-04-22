UK Military Providing Training To Ukrainian Soldiers In Using Lethal Weapons, Says Johnson

As Russia's military offensive against Ukraine transcends two months with no signs of cessation in sight, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that dozens of Ukrainian soldiers are undergoing military training in the UK, The Guardian reported. As per Johnson, the soldiers are learning how to use British armoured vehicles. They will complete the training and subsequently will be transferred to the war zone, added the British leader before heading to India on Thursday. Apart from providing training in the UK, Johnson said that the British forces are also providing training to their Ukrainian counterparts in Poland. He also revealed that the forces are taking training on how to use anti-aircraft missiles.

"I can say that we are currently training Ukrainians in Poland in the use of anti-aircraft defence, and actually in the UK in the use of armoured vehicles," The Guardian quoted Boris Johnson as saying.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yet again appealed to the countries to support the war-torn nation with advanced lethal weapons to fight the Russian aggression. While addressing the nation, Johnson stated that any delay in the supply of the weapons could affect the lives of lakhs of countrymen. The embattled leader's plea for military assistance comes at a time when global nations are at loggerheads over the ongoing war with some countries responding harshly against Kremlin's unprovoked aggression by imposing stringent embargoes on oligarchs and leaders. Meanwhile, select few countries like Belarus chose to ally with the invaders, Russia, thereby drawing severe backlash from governing bodies, also joining Moscow on the sanction list.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. The Russian aggression further escalated in several regions of Ukraine, including Bucha and Borodyanka, where piles of bodies were found, illustrating the alleged cruelty of the Russian forces who have turned a captivating country into a 'graveyard' within two months of the war.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)