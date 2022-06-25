Last Updated:

UK MoD Claims Russia 'removed' Several Top Military Commanders Since Early June

UK: According to the UK Intelligence update, the Russian command has highly likely removed several of its generals from key operational posts since early Jun

Amidst the daily escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, reports have emerged that the top military command of the Kremlin has been facing a major jolt since the onset of this month. According to the UK Intelligence update, it is highly likely that the Russian command has removed several of its generals from key operational positions in the war in Ukraine.

The statement further claimed that the Kremlin leadership removed Gen-Col Andrei Serdyukov of Airborne Forces and General Alexandr Dvornikov of Russia's Southern Army (SGF). The UK MoD said this was probably because the latter had started acting as "overall operational commander of the invading forces."

UK MoD claims Russian top army command removed many top officials since June

"Since the start of June, the Russian high command has highly likely removed several generals from key operational command roles in the war in Ukraine. These include the commander of Airborne Forces (VDV), General-Colonel Andreo Serdyukov; the commander of the Southern Group of Forces (SGF), General-Colonel Andrie Serdyukov; and the commander of the Southern Group of Forces (SGF), General of the Army Alexandr Dvornikov. For a time, Dvornikov was also probably acting as an overall operational commander, " read the statement issued by the UK Ministry of Defence.

"Command of the SGF is likely to transfer to Colonel-General Sergei Surovikin, as the SGF continues to play a central part in Russia's offensive in the Donbas." For over thirty years, Surovikin's career has been dogged with an allegation of corruption and brutality. "

Ukraine orders troops to withdraw from city of Severodonetsk

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Ukrainian troops are now pulling back from the embattled city of Severodonetsk. After months of fighting, Ukrainian troops are now leaving the area to Russian attackers, who presently occupy larger parts of the city, said Regional Governor Serhiy Hayday in a televised address on Friday, June 25.

