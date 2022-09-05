UK MoD Claims Russian Forces Under Orders To Complete Donbas Mission By September 15

As the war between Russia and Ukraine goes unabated, with Kremlin troops being relentless in their pursuit of attacking Ukrainian territories, Russian forces are likely to complete the Donbas mission next week, as per the UK intelligence. In its latest intelligence report on the crisis in Ukraine, the UK's Defence Ministry claimed that Russia's main effort is "almost certainly" its eastern Donbas offensive operation.

Even though Russian forces have gained success in advancing around 1 km per week towards Bakhmut to secure the whole of Donetsk Oblast, they have not been able to gain complete control over the Donbas region, said the UK Defense Ministry. As the Ukrainian authorities have claimed that Russian troops are now under orders to complete their mission by September 15, 2022, the intelligence report stated that Russian forces are "highly unlikely" to achieve this, and this will "further complicate Russia's plans to run referendums on the occupied areas joining the Russian Federation."

"Despite its effects in containing recent Ukrainian offensive action, Russia’s main effort in Ukraine almost certainly remains its Donbas offensive operation. Its principal axes of advance in the Donbas remain at Avdiivka near Donetsk City and, 60 km to the north, around Bakhmut. Although Russia has had the most success in this sector, its forces have still only been advancing around 1 km per week towards Bakhmut," the statement said.

"The political goal of the Donbas operation almost certainly remains to secure the whole of Donetsk Oblast, which would enable the Kremlin to announce the "liberation" of the Donbas. Russian forces have highly likely repeatedly missed deadlines to achieve this aim," the report said.

Russia ready to end war Ukraine war, but on 'Moscow's terms': Peskov

Meanwhile, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow is ready to hold negotiations with Kyiv but with "certain terms and conditions." While speaking to one of the country's television channels, Peskov averred that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is ready to negotiate with Ukraine, but only accepting Russia's demand would be the only thing on the agenda, reported RT News. While answering a question regarding the possibility of engaging with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy, Peskov stated, "Yes, of course, we can talk about how demand will be met."

(Image: AP/Representative)